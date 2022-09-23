Escape thwarted, live broadcasts, Selective Service

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1928, The News-Herald in Hillsboro reported that the sheriff foiled escape attempts at the county jail after they found prisoners with saws that tried to escape by sawing the bars from a jail window.

The wife of the late John Spargur, unnamed in the story, gifted $5,000 to the endowment fund of the Hillsboro Hospital in Spargur’s memory. He was the former treasurer of the trustees for the hospital.

Sept. 13 was reported as being an unlucky day to be remembered, as multiple incidents happened like a fire at Gamble’s Junk Shop, prisoners trying to escape from jail, and a “row” at East End.

In sports, the first football game of the season was advertised, as Hillsboro High School was scheduled to play New Boston High at the fairgrounds, with the prior year’s matchup said to be “one of the best of the season” and ending in a scoreless tie.

The Forum Theatre advertised multiple showings which included “Devil Dancer,” starring Gilda Gray and Clive Brook, and “Angel of Broadway,” starring Leatrice Joy.

Home Service Stores, which included stores like North End Grocery and Hays Grocery, advertised multiple products, including a pound of low-price chocolate cream drops for 15 cents and 10 bars of P and G soap for 37 cents.

This week in 1950, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that people in Columbus paid higher prices for 30 of 48 food items in mid-August, with fresh eggs showing the highest increase of about 10.5 cents, according to latest average retail prices from the Ohio Department of Industrial Relations.

A total of 2.9 inches of rain was measured from municipal power plant tools during a 24-hour period that ended at 8 a.m., which took the total September rainfall to 7.95 inches.

Greenfield Rotary Club members were told news that the prospective Ohio River-Lake Erie conveyor belt line in Northwestern Ohio for coal and iron ore “would benefit thousands of Ohioans outside its immediate service area.”

Five Highland County people selected for induction into the U.S. Army left Hillsboro, becoming the first to be called from the county since the Selective Service was reactivated.

In sports, Bowersville won the Southwestern Ohio Baseball League for the second straight year, this year’s win coming with a record of 16-2, with the Greenfield Foundrymen coming in second.

The Lyric Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple movies including “Champagne for Caesar,” starring Ronald Colman, and “In Early Arizona,” starring Bill Elliott.

The Famous Store advertised its 5 cents to $1 store, which included large Turkish towels for 49 cents, ladies’ purses for $1.29 plus tax and “delicious” chocolate and vanilla fudge for 25 cents a pound.

This week in 1970, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources planned to advertise bids for improvements to Ross Lake for $60,000, with some of those including paved parking and a boat launching ramp.

The Greenfield Garden Club celebrated its 20th anniversary with a dinner meeting at the Rocky Fork State Park Restaurant, alongside a decorated anniversary cake in green and white colors served as dessert.

The Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education adopted a resolution that would permit live broadcasts of McClain High School home football games for the 1970 season as a trial run.

Congressman William Harsha announced the 1971 fiscal funding for multiple 6th District Ohio Public Works Projects included $2.5 million in appropriations for the construction of Paint Creek Reservoir.

People in the Greenfield Exempted Village School District for the third time voted down a proposed $1.99 million bond for the construction and remodeling of a school building.

In sports, the Jackson Ironmen demolished the McClain Tigers by a score of 50-14 thanks to a dominant performance by Jackson quarterback Kenny Valentine, who rushed for 151 yards and threw for 236 yards.

Uhl’s IGA, located at 1013 W. Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including a pound of breakfast ham sliced for $1.09 and a quart of Meadow Gold chocolate milk for 25 cents.

This week in 1990, The Press-Gazette reported that the U.S. Census reported population of 6,212 for Hillsboro would not be challenged, even though city officials thought the number would be higher and considered a challenge.

The Highland District Hospital board announced it gave authorization to the Building and Grounds Committee to look for bids for the construction of a building for the hospital to use for records storage.

Hillsboro residents were called to join the St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital Wheels for Life Bike-A-Thon scheduled for Oct. 6 at Rocky Fork Lake’s East Shore Drive.

The Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Young Guns II,” starring Kiefer Sutherland and Emilio Estevez, and “Back to the Future III,” starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

Great Scot Thrifty Supermarkets, located at 245 Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including a half-gallon of Velvet Light ice milk for $2.39 and frozen turkey drumsticks for 29 cents per pound.

