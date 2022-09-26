Hunters discover body Saturday in Brown County

Officers from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate over the weekend after a report of a deceased person being found was received.

Deputies from both Highland County and Brown County responded after the report was received at 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

The deceased person’s location was reported by hunters with the location of the body about one-half mile west of 1984 Buford-Bardwell Road. The hunters said the deceased person appeared to be a male, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

A hand gun was found near the deceased person, who had suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff’s office said.

The deceased person’s identity was withheld until family could be notified, but he was later identified as Joseph T. Hunley, 46, whose last known address was in Mount Orab.

There is no indication of foul play at this time and the investigation into the incident is continuing, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said.

