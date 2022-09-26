History Day returns to Greenfield

The Greenfield Historical Society’s annual History Day will return Saturday, Oct. 1, after a two-year absence. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be centered at the Grain & Hay building and barnyard, Smith Tannery, and the B&O Depot.

Several new displays are being created for the event. Crafters will be demonstrating their skills. Attic sales will have bargains for everyone. And great food will be served.

This will be the first time the B&O Depot will be open since the renovation that took place this past summer. The 168-year-old depot has a lowered ceiling with insulation and has been made weather tight. New lighting has been installed and a new HVAC system, doors and windows should be installed by History Day. The Tom Adams Train Display will be back in its place, larger and better than ever. Adams has added four blocks of downtown Greenfield centering on the intersection of Washington and Jefferson streets to his model. It makes for a fascinating picture of Greenfield’s past.

The Grain & Hay will have two new displays for the event. Civil War soldiers from the Greenfield area will feature photographs of soldiers from a collection of 52 Carte-de-visite photographs donated to the society this past summer. The display will tell the stories of several individual soldiers and the friendship among them.

The second display in the Grain & Hay will feature the U. S. Shoe factory that began manufacturing operations in Greenfield in 1939 and was in business until 1991. The display will show the growth of the company and the effect the business had on the community. Many samples of women’s shoes manufactured in Greenfield will be included.

A new display will be in the Smith Tannery and will feature vintage hats in the society’s collection. From top hats to bonnets, the society has them all. The Smith Tannery will also be the site of two programs by Susan Long. She will be playing the society’s pump organ in the living room of the tannery and might even have a soloist or two to sing for the audience.

As usual the barn will be open for visitors to view a Conestoga wagon, buggies, firetruck and agricultural items. Tom Smith, a collector of Patterson & Sons memorabilia, will set up in the barnyard to share his knowledge of the Pattersons and their buggies and autos. Wendy Royse will share the history of the society’s Wilson Conestoga wagon and the importance of Conestoga wagons to the history of the country.

Nancy Crawford of the Rookery Art Gallery will be on hand to show some of her handiwork in addition to quilter Jayne Honnold and colored pencil artist Shirley King. Eric Salyers and friends will be demonstrating the art of woodcarving. The Mincey family will demonstrate the skill of pressing cider. They have been a popular demonstrator at several History Days. In the past they have had free samples.

If you are an artist or crafter, the historical society welcomes you to joins them to share your talents with their guests.

Attic sales spaces will be available for $10. If you have items for sale, are a baker, or crafter, you are welcome to join the society for the day. Set up will begin at 8:30 a.m. No reservations are required.

Chris Dodds will be back smoking pork loins on site. The smoked loin sandwiches have always been a popular item. In addition, ham and bean soup, cornbread and hot dogs will be served, with chips, desserts and drinks rounding out the menu.

This article was provided by Harold Schmidt, Greenfield Historical Society.

This is a picture of the Greenfield Historical Society’s Smith Tannery. It will be the site of events Saturday during the society’s History Day. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Tannery.jpg This is a picture of the Greenfield Historical Society’s Smith Tannery. It will be the site of events Saturday during the society’s History Day. Submitted photo The Greenfield Historical Society’s B&O Depot, renovated this summer, is pictured. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Depot.jpg The Greenfield Historical Society’s B&O Depot, renovated this summer, is pictured. Submitted photo

Historical Society event slated for Saturday