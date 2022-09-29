HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Sept. 26

INCIDENTS/CHARGES

Deputies responded to the 5700 block of S.R. 134 to a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, George E. Thompson, 54, Lynchburg, and Jon L. Thompson, 51, Lynchburg were charged with domestic violence.

A resident of the 10000 block of Lois Lane reported a domestic dispute involving her son. After investigation it was determined that the incident was all verbal. No charges were issued.

A resident of the 600 block of Sicily Road reported the theft of items and vandalism of their residence. This incident remains under investigation.

Sept. 27

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Fawley Road to a report of a disturbance. After investigation, Dwayne C. Tackett, 65, Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with menacing.

A resident of the 6300 block of East New Market Road reported a male trespassing on her property. After investigation, it was determined that the male was returning a vehicle. No charges were issued.

Lisa L. Redman, 57, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear and possession of drugs.