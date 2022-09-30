Spooky mood at the library

As September turns to October, librarians at the Hillsboro library are getting into the spooky mood.

“We’re super excited about our Halloween programming,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. Every Thursday leading up to the county’s Beggar’s Night will feature a special program, starting on Oct. 6 with an activity designed for teen patrons.

“We’re kicking things off with Scary Videogame Night,” Davidson said. “Teens are invited to come from 4-6 p.m. and play Five Nights at Freddy’s. Throughout the night, we’ll keep a leaderboard of how long everyone can last before they get jump-scared.”

While patrons are waiting their turn for the video game, they can make a craft inspired by Luigi’s Mansion, enjoy some pizza and candy, or play other board games.

“We’re really excited about this program,” Davidson said. “It should be a ton of fun.”

The following week, on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m., Steven Egolf of the Tri-C Ghost Hunting Team will be at the library to give a presentation on ghost-hunting.

And finally, on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m., patrons of all ages are invited to come decorate pumpkins.

“October is such a fun time of the year and we’re excited to spend it with the community,” Davidson said. “We hope to see everyone at these and other programs.”

She added that the library’s other regularly-scheduled clubs will also feature fall or Halloween themes.

“Keep an eye on our Facebook page to see what crafts we’ll have during craft-ernoon,” Davidson said. “And on Oct. 25, at 5:30 p.m., we’ll have Spooky Trivia for Trivia Tuesday.”

For more information on these or other programs, visit www.highlandco.org, call 937-393-3114, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

This story was provided by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.

Scary Videogame Night kicks things off