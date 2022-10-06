HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 5

ARRESTS

Steven Garvie, 46, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

David Sexton, 42, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

INCIDENT

The police department responded to a business in the 1200 block of North High Street to investigate a theft. A store employee reported that on Oct. 4 serval items had been stolen. The remnants of the merchandise packaging were located in the bathroom of the store. Store surveillance video has been viewed. This report remains under investigation.