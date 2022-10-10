Prohibited from owning animals

A 20-year-old Sabina woman is prohibited from owning any animals for five years after she admitted last week to abandoning guinea pigs and cats.

Taylor Stevens pleaded guilty in Washington Court House Municipal Court to one charge of abandoning animals and two charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals. After seven weeks of searching for Stevens, humane agents were able to locate her in Sabina where they served her with 21 charges relating to the incident, according to the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS).

Stevens was also sentenced to a 90-day jail suspension, probation, and $650 restitution to FRHS for animal care expenses. The cats and guinea pigs that survived all found new homes through FRHS’s adoption program.

As previously reported by the Record-Herald, FRHS responded to an apartment in Washington Court House on July 13 after animals were found to be abandoned inside.

A humane agent found and removed two cats and seven guinea pigs — two guinea pigs were dead. No food or water were found available for the animals to eat or drink. The cats were transported to the FRHS clinic where they were evaluated, and mild dehydration was noted. The five living guinea pigs were taken to MedVet for an examination and treatment due to their species type.

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) was requested to do an inspection due to the conditions inside the apartment. It was determined by FCPH that the dwelling was unfit for human habitation and it was condemned.

