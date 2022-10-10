WCH hosts World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship

The 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship was held at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville on Sunday. A total of 12 participants from all over the world competed in the event, with the winner receiving $2,000 and a trophy for their efforts.

A large crowd gathered in the parking lot as they watched the festivities take place. Last year, No. 1 ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, consumed 16.75 pounds of pumpkin pie, taking home the crown. The record for the eight-minute all-you-can-eat pumpkin pie-eating event is held by Matt Stonie, who consumed 20 pounds, 13 ounces in 2014.

Geoff Esper, a 47-year-old from Oxford, Massachusetts and No. 2 competitive eater in the world, was this year’s winner. He currently holds 14 world records when it comes to competitive eating.

Esper consumed 13.75 pounds of pumpkin pie in eight minutes, narrowly defeating the No. 1 ranked female competitive eater in the world, Miki Sudo, who consumed 13.3 pounds of pumpkin pie. Sudo is also the No. 3 ranked competitive eater in the world, overall.

In third place, consuming 12.4 pounds of pie was Nick Wehry. Wehry is the No. 4 ranked competitive eater in the world, and also the husband of Sudo.

No. 13 ranked competitive eater Steven Hammond came in fifth with 9.5 pounds eaten, followed by No. 17 ranked George Chiger who ate 8.75 pounds and Radim Dvoraceck who ate 8.25 pounds.

Ohio-native and No. 23 ranked Derek Jacobs ate 6.5 pounds, good enough for eighth place.

No. 27 ranked Eric “Badlands” Booker came in ninth after consuming 5.75 pounds of pie.

No. 39 John Gebhard was 10th, consuming 5 pounds, followed by No. 40 Matthew Raible in 11th with 4.25 pounds and rookie competitive eater Katie Delzoppo in 12th with 2.75 pounds consumed.

Destination Outlets General Manager Jennifer Snyder spoke about the event on Sunday.

“We were so excited to bring back the World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship in 2022. Our goal was to make this event even bigger and better compared to 2021 and we did just that. We want to thank the community, our customers, the contestants, and Major League Eating for making this event a huge success. We’re looking forward to bringing back what will be the third annual World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship in 2023. And we can’t wait to see everyone during the 2022 holiday shopping season.”

No. 1 ranked female and No. 3 ranked overall competitive eater in the world, Miki Sudo, digs into a piece of pumpkin pie during the competition on Sunday. Sudo placed second overall in the contest. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Miki-Sudo.jpg No. 1 ranked female and No. 3 ranked overall competitive eater in the world, Miki Sudo, digs into a piece of pumpkin pie during the competition on Sunday. Sudo placed second overall in the contest. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos A look at the 12 competitors that took part in the 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship at Destination Outlets on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Competitors.jpg A look at the 12 competitors that took part in the 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship at Destination Outlets on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos No. 2 ranked competitive eater in the world, Geoff Esper, took home the first-place cash prize of $2,000 on Sunday. Esper consumed 13.75lbs of pie in eight minutes. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Esper-Holding-Trophy.jpg No. 2 ranked competitive eater in the world, Geoff Esper, took home the first-place cash prize of $2,000 on Sunday. Esper consumed 13.75lbs of pie in eight minutes. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos

No. 2-ranked competitive eater takes title