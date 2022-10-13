Schlichter facing drug charges

Art Schlichter, former Ohio State quarterback and Miami Trace High School graduate, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Franklin County Municipal Court on one count of fifth-degree felony drug possession.

According to WSYX ABC 6 out of Columbus, while responding to a report of an overdose, Schlichter, 62, was found unresponsive by police at a Hampton Inn in Hilliard, Ohio on June 6. Hilliard Police Department officers reportedly administered Narcan before transporting Schlichter, of Washington Court House, to the hospital.

WSYX ABC 6 reported that a test of the substance found in his room came back as cocaine, according to court documents.

The Bloomingburg native and 1978 Miami Trace High School graduate starred for the OSU Buckeyes from 1978-81 and was selected as the fourth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts.

Schlichter’s life has been plagued by a gambling addiction that cut short his professional career, and he has spent numerous stints in prison. Most recently, he served a nine-year sentence after pleading guilty to federal charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and filing a false tax return stemming from a scheme in which he promised but failed to deliver tickets to NFL and college football games. He was released in June 2021.

Schlichter played for Ohio State from 1978 to ’81, passing for 7,547 yards and 50 touchdowns in 48 games. He helped lead the Buckeyes to the Rose Bowl in the 1979 season and then to the Fiesta Bowl the following season. He was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Schlichter became the No. 4 pick in the 1982 NFL draft, though he ultimately appeared in just 13 games for the Colts and was suspended a year for gambling.

In high school Schlichter was 39-0-1 as a quarterback and led the Panthers to the AAA state basketball final four in 1978.

