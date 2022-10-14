Cancer awareness breakfast Oct. 19 at Highland District

The McClain FFA Chapter is teaming up with Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro to boost awareness for breast cancer. They will be hosting a Break-through for Breast Cancer Awareness breakfast.

The event will be held from 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

“With this breakfast people won’t even have to get out of their vehicles. Community members can just pull through the shop doors in their cars and will be handed breakfast through their window,” a news release said. “People will receive hot pancakes, a fruit cup, and orange juice. They will also get a brochure talking about breast cancer and a flyer including information about a no-cost screening mammogram event from the Highland District Hospital.”

Donations will be accepted to support cancer research.

Information for this story was submitted by Brooklyn Baldwin, McClain FFA.

McClain FFA teaming up with hospital