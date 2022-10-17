Men’s Chorus to host 9th annual Veterans Concert

The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus that includes residents of Highland, Clinton and Fayette counties will give special recognition during the annual Veteran’s Concert for all who served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam era. This event will be at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St., on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m.

All men and women who served during the Vietnam Era will be presented with a special hat, commemorating their service. There will also be a special tribute to the individuals from Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties who lost their lives during the Vietnam War. Family members who are in attendance will be recognized.

The chorus is directed by Bob and Meda Pittser. The concert is free, and open to the public with no reservations needed.

“We will honor all military regardless of area of residence or the time frame of service. Special recognition will be done during the concert, and all military will be recognized at the conclusion of the program. This will be the ninth veteran’s concert given by this men’s chorus, and we look forward to honoring those who served,” a news release said.

A social media event listing has been set up for anyone wishing to attend. Though reservations are not required, organizers would like to know who may be interested in attending: https://www.facebook.com/events/405398565092220.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact Bob or Meda Pittser at 937 725-2821, or 937 725-5016.

Families of the following veterans who lost their lives during the Vietnam War Era are welcome, and encouraged to attend:

Highland County

1. William Ernest Brown, U.S. Army

2. John Raymond Crouse, U.S. Army

3. Ollie James Gross, U.S. Navy

4. Mark Loren Hook, U.S. Army

5. Charles Robert Lovedahl, U.S. Army

6. Cary Francis McAfee, U.S. Army

7. David Lynn McConnaughey, U.S. Army

8. Neil Jay Morris, U.S. Army

9. Donald Wayne Priest, Jr., U.S. Army

10. Charles Robert Vest, U.S. Army

Clinton County

1. David Lynn Andrews, U.S. Marine Corps

2. David James Campbell, U.S. Army

3. Kenneth Wayne Faul, U.S. Army

4. Larry Allen Faulkner, U.S. Marine Corps

5. James Cecil Holmes, U.S. Army

6. Ricky Gene Inlow, U.S. Army

7. Ralph Howard Livesay, U.S. Marine Corps

8. Robert Lester Long, U.S. Army

9. Richard Albert Marsh, U.S. Army

Fayette County

1. Joe Edgar Bell, U.S. Marine Corps

2. Earl Lloyd Cook, U.S. Army

3. Terry Lee Jenkins, U.S. Army

4. John Richard Mickle, U.S. Army

5. Larry James Pepper, U.S. Army

6. Johnny Ratliff, U.S. Navy

7. James Harold Waulk, Jr., U.S. Army

8. Robert Charles Wing, U.S. Army

Data for this story has been obtained by official residence of record, or from the local Veterans Service Commissions, The Virtual Wall – Vietnam Veterans Memorial www.virtualwall.org HonorStates.org https://www.honorstates.org/, Vietnam conflict extract data file as of 4-29-2008 from the Defense Casualty Analysis Files, part of the Record Group330 of Records of the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Submitted by Highland County Veteran Services.

Members of the United Christian Men’s Chorus from Highland, Clinton and Fayette counties are pictured. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_MensChorus.jpg Members of the United Christian Men’s Chorus from Highland, Clinton and Fayette counties are pictured.