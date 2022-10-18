Greenfield eyes grant funding

Grant funding opportunities for infrastructure and economic development were part of the discussion at Monday’s Greenfield Village Council meeting.

Among the opportunities city manager Todd Wilkin discussed in his report are for potential funding for infrastructure work – including replacing sewer lines and adding curbs, gutters and sidewalks – on a portion of North Fourth Street. It’s a project that not only addresses aged infrastructure, but will help further mitigate flooding in that area.

Council passed legislation Monday allowing the city manager to move forward with the application process for that project through the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC). He said the village should know if the project will be funded through the OPWC by February.

Another infrastructure project previously funded by the OPWC on Fayette Street is due to start in several weeks, Wilkin said. He said right now they are waiting on materials, which may not arrive until the spring.

Another grant opportunity Wilkin talked about is the Appalachian Community Grant program, which is $500 million slated for the region with $250,000 set aside for each county to apply for planning dollars. Wilkin said this phase is for planning grants, with implementation grants expected to become available in a year.

Greenfield will be submitting a planning grant for the park’s district design and maybe some downtown work, he said.

Another opportunity comes through OhioSE and the Vibrant Communities Grant program, which awards up to $1 million to a downtown building for renovation or a new construction in a downtown area. There are specific guidelines, Wilkin said, and there are about five buildings/properties in the downtown that meet those guidelines.

The village will soon be meeting with the Montrose Group, which was recently awarded this grant with a partnering community, about ideas and ways to partner with them to help Greenfield be successful in securing a grant.

Wilkin said the village is also in discussions with the Montrose Group to help Greenfield set up a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district at the industrial park, building a spec building at the industrial park using Rural Industrial Park Loan funds, as well as utilizing other economic development tools for the Greenfield community.

In other business, it was a night of awards with the Halloween Decorating Contest winners, both home and business, as well as employee and citizen of the month recognitions.

Steve Pearce, who actively serves in many capacities across different groups in the community, was recognized for his years of “tremendous service” on the Board of Zoning Appeals, from which he recently resigned after nearly two decades. Wilkin said Pearce told him he was stepping away from some of his commitments so that he could enjoy retirement.

October’s employee of the month is Jim Faulconer, who works at the wastewater treatment plant and has been with the village for nearly 18 years. He is being recognized for his years of dedication to his job. Wilkin noted that Faulconer is always smiling and it communicates his enjoyment of life.

With Halloween just around the corner, there have been a lot of homes and businesses decorating for the season and adding to the fun. Monday, the contest winners were announced.

Roy Meredith and Mary Waters of 665 Sixth St. are the winners of the Halloween Home Decorating contest. The decorations, which feature a 9-foot tall werewolf, are just the beginning, Meredith said, as they have many more decorations to put out for next week for all the trick or treaters.

The Halloween Storefront Decorating Contest winners are: in first place, Robbins Village Florist; in second place, Black Cat Tattoo; and in third place, Old Town Pizzeria II.

In other matters, Wilkin briefly discussed the community calendar that is getting closer to implementation. It has scraping technology, which means the new program will pick up events from other local entities which will be added to the calendar. A QR code, which will be posted throughout the village, will be available for the calendar and will be a quick way to view all the events on the village’s calendar.

Businesses and organizations have had the opportunity to join in webinars concerning the calendar. Any business or organization that did not receive notice about this and would like to should contact the village offices.

Upcoming events:

* Oct. 25 — The Halloween Parade. Line-up will be at the colonnades on Fifth Street with the parade beginning at 6 p.m. Trick or treat at downtown businesses will follow the parade.

* Oct. 27 — Beggar’s Night. Trick-or-treat throughout the community will be from 6-8 p.m.

* Leaf pickup will begin the week of Nov. 1. and run through December. Holidays, weather, equipment breakdowns and day-to-day operations may cause delays. Pickup will begin on Mirabeau Street and continue on the south side of town going east to west first, then north to south. Once the south side is complete, leaf pick-up will begin on the north side of Mirabeau Street, again with east to west streets done first, followed by north to south. The leaf pickup crew is scheduled to make two passes through town. To ensure efficient collection, rake leaves to the area between the sidewalk and curb or bag them and place them in the same area; do not mix trash, branches, stones or other materials that could hamper the collection. If leaves are bagged, residents can call the village offices at 937-981-3500 and pick-up will be scheduled.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Greenfield Village Council members are pictured during Monday’s meeting (l-r) Mary Ellen McMurry, Cory Taylor, Phil Clyburn, Jessalynn Hunter and Brenda Losey. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Greenfield-2.jpg Greenfield Village Council members are pictured during Monday’s meeting (l-r) Mary Ellen McMurry, Cory Taylor, Phil Clyburn, Jessalynn Hunter and Brenda Losey. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Council recognizes employee, citizen and Halloween decorations