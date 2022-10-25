Free HVAC system for a veteran

An honorably discharged Highland County veteran who owns their own home and is in need of a new HVAC system will receive one as part of the Highland County Veterans Service’s annual Veterans Appreciation Night event Thursday, Nov 10.

“We want to do it because they are a veteran, and we want to give back to the community, and they gave of themselves, so it is certainly something we’d like to do to help out someone who did a good thing for our country,” said Shafer Heating & Cooling Owner Ron Shafer.

The winner will be drawn at random after the Nov. 10 event.

The system will be custom-built to meet the needs of the winner’s home. “We will figure out what the house needs once we determine who will be the person who wins that system,” said Shafer. “We will send a comfort adviser out to the house and do the process we always do because we have to make sure we have the right system because every system is not the same for every house, of course.”

Any honorably discharged veteran living in Highland County in need of a heating and cooling system for their home can submit their name for the drawing by calling the Highland County Veterans Services Office at 937-393-8686. The office will need a copy of the veteran’s discharge paperwork on file. Submissions can also be made in person by visiting the office at 1575 N. High St., Suite 400, in Hillsboro on or before Nov. 10.

“I really appreciate the veterans services in our local community here – what they do for everybody,” said Shafer. “It’s just one of the things we like to do to step it up a little bit because we live in the community, and we service the people in the community, and we want to make our community where we live a better place. We want to do our part as a company here.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Needs to be a Highland County resident who owns their home