First play in new auditorium

The Hillsboro High School Theatre Department will present “The Creature Creeps, the first play to be performed in the school’s new auditorium, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We did the musical ‘Willy Wonka’ but this is the first play with a set like this,” said Jenna Horick, co-director of the play with her husband, Jeff. “There are several parts and we wanted to do something light-hearted.”

The production will last about two hours plus an intermission. Concessions will be available.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets will be on sale at the door or online. They are $7 for students and $10 adults. On Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, veterans will be admitted free. Visit https://our.show/creature to purchase tickets online.

“The Creature Creeps” is set in 1890 in a Transylvania castle. There are 14 cast members and around 16 crew members.

“It’s a lot of silly humor and bad jokes, kind of like ‘Young Frankenstein’ with Gene Wilder and Teri Garr,” Jenna Horick said. “(It) is a hilarious send up of the horror story genre that has an ancient castle, creaking doors, a mad scientist, his misshapen assistant, a grim housekeeper, secret laboratory, shrieks from the depths of the cellar, disappearing villagers, an incredibly stalwart and stupid hero of sterling character, the scientist’s absolutely dopey daughter, and so many laughs you’ll lose count.”

She said Sandy Cruea has done a fantastic job with turn of the century costumes.

The cast includes Mikhail Jurkovac as Donald Von Blitzen, Riley Griffen as Daisy Von Blitzen, Jackson Newton as Frank Sterling, Logan Savage as Babsy Ballou, Christopher Cronan as Mord, Sara Gabel as Gretchen Twitchill, Liam Horick as Hans Shtunken/Otto Shtunken, Grady Horick as Fritz Shtunken/Heinrich Shtunken, Kyah Chaney as Hanna Zitzen, Anna McKenzie as Freda Zitzen, Mia Mercado as Olga Zitzen, Jaden Lengefeld as Heidi Zitzen, Lydia Clouser as Maritza and an unnamed cast member as The Creature.

The crew includes stage manager Brendon Cronan, lights by Ethan Kirk, sound by Aiden Kirk, plus Makenna Jurkovac, Elena Pickering-Polstra, Sidney Bayless, Mary McKenzie, Brianna Keech, Madelyn Jurkovac, Allie Hendrix, Jayna Florence, Molly Smith, Rudy Thomsen, Katheryn Ogden, Hannah Curtis, Maddisen Mikkelsen and Zane Pickering-Polstra.

Cast members rehearse Tuesday evening for Hillsboro High School's production of "The Creature Creeps" that will take the stage this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

