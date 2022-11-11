Rainsboro raises money for St. Jude

Rainsboro fourth- and fifth-graders recently spent a week raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through the hospital’s Math-A-Thon event.

It’s something Rainsboro math teacher Amy Cockrell thought would be a great way not only for students to sharpen their math skills, but also to help students realize they are able to make a difference and positively impact the lives of others.

The Math-A-Thon event was for one week, and students raised money by getting pledges to complete math problems in a booklet provided by St. Jude.

During the event, Tony Neff of Petland learned what the kids were doing and made sure Petland helped out, which the company did with a $500 donation.

Along with the donation from Petland, the kids raised an additional $80, and Cockrell is hopeful that next year the Math-A-Thon can include more than just the fourth- and fifth-graders.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

Ashley Daniel of Petland (far left) is pictured with Rainsboro math teacher Amy Cockrell (far right) and students (l-r) Maci and Mia Wagner, Breslyn Lyons and Anne Van Dyke. Petland donated $500 to the math students’ St. Jude’s Math-A-Thon recently, with all funds raised going to help the children at the well-known children’s hospital. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Rainsboro.jpg Ashley Daniel of Petland (far left) is pictured with Rainsboro math teacher Amy Cockrell (far right) and students (l-r) Maci and Mia Wagner, Breslyn Lyons and Anne Van Dyke. Petland donated $500 to the math students’ St. Jude’s Math-A-Thon recently, with all funds raised going to help the children at the well-known children’s hospital. Submitted photo

Petland helps the kids’ donation numbers with check