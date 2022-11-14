Man who fled cops apprehended

A man with a long criminal history and allegedly driving a stolen vehicle was apprehended Saturday after causing a three-vehicle crash last Thursday in Hillsboro and then fleeing the scene.

At 8:01 p.m. Thursday a Hillsboro police officer, as part of an ongoing theft investigation, attempted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Main Street on a silver 2007 Ford Edge allegedly operated by Joshua Lee Arnold, 33, of Hillsboro.

According to the police department, the officer was aware that Arnold, who was westbound on East Main Street, had a warrant out for his arrest, but Arnold ignored visible and audible signals to stop.

Arnold accelerated at a high rate of speed toward the intersection of East Main and East streets, failing to obey a traffic control device. The vehicle Arnold was driving entered in intersection and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Debra S. Westfall, of Lynchburg, who was driving a 2020 Nissan Rogue. Westfall’s vehicle was spun around and struck a 2008 Ford Focus driven by Isabella Marie Lathey, of Bainbridge, who was sitting stationary in an eastbound lane, according to law enforcement reports.

Arnold’s vehicle then struck Lathey’s vehicle head-on before traveling into the median in front of the Highland House Museum and striking and damaging a historic C.S. Bell bell and a hitching post before coming to rest, the police department said.

Arnold and a male passenger, identified as James Eric Braley, 34, of Leesburg, immediately fled southbound on foot. Braley was apprehended a short distance away was taken into custody without further incident, the police department said.

A loaded handgun was recovered near the location where Arnold ran from the scene. It was also found that the vehicle Arnold was driving was taken without permission from the owner, according to the police department.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was requested to investigate the crash.

Arnold was apprehended Sunday in Adams County and was in custody as of Monday evening. He is facing charges of third-degree felony failure to comply, and misdemeanor charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, failure to obey a traffic control device and driving under suspension.

Arnold has had 42 charges filed against him Hillsboro Municipal Court.

Braley, who was also wanted on outstanding warrants, was charged with obstruction. He was being held in the Highland County Jail on his warrants.

HPD: Gun found at site of three-vehicle accident on East Main Street