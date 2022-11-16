Grant for Alternatives to Violence Center

The Alternatives to Violence Center has announced it has received a $2,500 grant from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. These funds will support the Seeking Safety program, which works to provide survivors of domestic violence with shelter and related services.

The Seeking Safety program will provide survivors of domestic violence in Highland County with shelter and aid in transitional services such as utilities and rental deposits. The agency expects to impact the barriers that often exist for survivors when accessing independent housing such as deposits for utilities.

AVC Director Dara Gullette said, “These funds will assist the agency in serving even more families with emergency shelter as we will be able to quickly address deposit needs of those we serve. As these families transition more quickly to independent housing, we will have beds open up in our local shelter. We are excited to see so many families move into their own place, violence free.”

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. With the mission of creating opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy FAO partners with donors, nonprofits and communities across the region. By growing philanthropic resources, convening partners around issues of importance, and awarding grants, FAO is working to ensure Appalachian Ohio is a region abundant in possibility.

For more information regarding Seeking Safety, visit avconline.info or call the Hillsboro office at 937-393-8118.

Submitted by Julie Brassel, Alternatives to Violence Center.