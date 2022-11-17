Lions’ candy stores open Monday

There will be three locations — one in Hillsboro and two in Lynchburg — this year for the Lynchburg Lions Club’s annual Candy Sale with each location planning to open Monday.

The locations are the Highland County Republican headquarters at 200 W. Main St. and Southern Hills Community Bank and Kratzer’s Pharmacy in Lynchburg.

The Hillsboro location will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, while the Lynchburg locations will be open during those businesses’ normal hours.

Jim Faust, a Lynchburg Lions Club member who oversees the candy store project, said that while the Hillsboro location will not be open daily, orders can be placed anytime by calling 937-288-2235, 937-364-6101 or 937-509-3042.

“We just don’t have enough members to house it every day,” he said.

He also said he did not want anyone to think the Lions Club is promoting the Republican Party.

“They offered their facility now that the election is over and we’re appreciative because we were having trouble locating a spot uptown in Hillsboro,” Faust said. “The places we previously had the store were not available. We don’t want anyone to think we’re promoting the Republican Party, and hope people would understand that we just needed the space. As Lions, we don’t even discuss politics.”

The candy sale will run Nov. 21 through Dec. 31. There will be 35 different varieties of candy and all items will be in 12-ounce bags. Faust said about half the candy products are the same price as a year ago, while most of the other half went up only 25 to 50 cents per bag. Churches and other charitable groups will receive a discount.

Faust said the first order of candy cost $16,000, “so we’ve got to sell that much before we ever make a profit.”

But he also said the candy sale is the club’s largest annual fundraiser, and that Hillsboro is the biggest single market.

“When the Hillsboro Lions Club closed four to five years ago they asked if we could keep the sale going in Hillsboro,” Faust said. “It is a tradition, and our No. 1 fundraiser.”

All profits generated by the sale will be donated to the local community and other Lions community service projects.

“Last year we donated to about 25 different charitable and other groups, and about half of them are local like KAMP Dovetail, the schools and things like that,” Faust said. “All the money is used to help others, and we’re really appreciative of the support.”

Reach Jeff Gilliliand at 937-402-2522.

A sign like this will direct buyers to candy sale locations this year. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Candy-store.jpg A sign like this will direct buyers to candy sale locations this year. Times-Gazette file photo

One location in Hillsboro and two in Lynchburg