Hillsboro Uptown Christmas is Friday

A weekend full of Christmas activities will return to uptown Hillsboro this weekend thanks to the city administration.

On Friday the city will present an Uptown Christmas from 5-8 p.m. in the Hillsboro Historic District and on Saturday it will present the Country Cowboy Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.

The city took both events over, plus the Jeepers Creepers jeeps cruise-in in September, at the request of the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association (HUBA), which previously sponsored them, according to Whitney Aliff, an administrative assistant with the city of Hillsboro. She also said mayor Justin Harsha did not want to see the events fade away.

“For the community and the public, we liked seeing all the togetherness and enjoyment those events created and the mayor said he didn’t want to see them discontinued,” Aliff said.

The Uptown Christmas on Friday will continue an event formerly presented by HUBA that was especially popular a year ago.

There will be free carriage rides from 5-8 p.m. and a tree lighting ceremony with the mayor doing the honors at 6 p.m. That part of the event will also include the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church and Hillsboro High School choirs.

There will be several other attractions throughout the evening.

Kid’s activities will include old-time photos with Santa at Merchants National Bank, Christmas crafts at From Me To You and Keller William Advisors, reindeer food at Cundiff’s, letters to Santa and pictures with Frosty the Snowman at Appearances Salon, free ice cream cones at 24 Deli & Pizza, Christmas bingo at White’s Bakery and Christmas activities at Twisted Violet.

In the old firehouse there will be a photo booth put on by People’s Bank and a Lions Club, Christmas crafts by the Olde Cellar and kids face painting by the city of Hillsboro.

The following vendors will have items for sale at the firehouse: Ohio Red Barn — honey, balms, jellies, wood crafts and candied nuts; Brad’s Kitchen Table — jerky, rubs, spices, smoke salts and gift baskets; and Buttermilk Bakery — gourmet cookies.

The city plans to keep both events annual.

“HUBA asked that we complete the events for the year,” Aliff said. “We are going to see what path HUBA takes. If they want the city to help with it but HUBA continue to sponsor it, we’ll be glad to help organize it, but if they don’t want to sponsor it, the city plans to keep it going.”

The Christmas parade will begin and end at the fairgrounds after passing through parts of the uptown area Saturday.

It will start at the west fair gate, continue to Fair Street and then on to Elm Street, turn left onto Walnut Street, turn left onto East Walnut Street, turn left onto South High Street and turn left onto Beech Street.

“If the parade has not passed the point of clearance to head back to the fairgrounds, we ask that the walkers remain in the holding area … until the rest of the parade has passed by to continue back to the fairgrounds,” the city said in a news release. The walkers will exit into the greenspace until they can safely cross Elm. All others please use caution when heading back to fairgrounds.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Carolers perform in front of a large Christmas tree beside the former Hillsboro fire station on Governor Trimble Place during last year’s event. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Hills-carolers.jpg Carolers perform in front of a large Christmas tree beside the former Hillsboro fire station on Governor Trimble Place during last year’s event. Times-Gazette file photo A second place float created by the Bartley family passes through the center of Hillsboro during last year’s annual lighted Christmas parade. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Christmas-Parade.jpg A second place float created by the Bartley family passes through the center of Hillsboro during last year’s annual lighted Christmas parade. Times-Gazette file photo

