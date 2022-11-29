Nativity drive-thru near Leesburg

Members of the Hardins Creek Friends Church and other volunteers will be staging a Nativity Drive-Through Event in Leesburg that depicts the birth of Jesus on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4 from 6-8 p.m.

Spectators can view the scenes along a two-mile loop starting from 10226 S.R. 771 from their vehicle. The tour will take about 20 minutes and can begin any time within the two-hour window of the event.

“When we first came up with this it was just a way of doing the Christmas story so it would be safe for all those who might run the risk of coming into COVID, so we were trying to plan it so it would be safe, and it has evolved into more of an annual event so we want to continue to spread the good news of Christ being born and the fact that he was willing to die on the cross for all of our sins,” said church member Sherri Barrett, who helps coordinate the event. “I believe this will be our third year,” she said.

The event will have at least 40 participants depicting the scenes. “There are different stations explaining the story of the birth of Christ, and our church members are the actors at each station,” said Barrett.

Barrett said the event serves as a way to emphasize the true meaning of Christmas. “With all of the business of the season and people focused on buying gifts and attending Christmas parties, a lot of people forget the real reason for the season,” she said. “The real reason is the fact that God sent his only begotten son to be our savior and through that he came as a baby.”

People will be able to drive through the display in the comfort of their own vehicles and see the story acted out. “Therefore, it’s safe for everybody and at the end we provide hot cocoa and cookies, and the children can leave their letters to Santa because Santa and Mrs. Clause are at the very end,” said Barrett. “It’s all free, and we welcome everyone to attend.”

The church group puts together a similar drive-through event for Easter, and both events are supported by an anonymous donor.

Not all of the participants are church members. “We have volunteers helping as well, and we could definitely use more volunteers — as many as the Lord provides,” said Barrett. “We probably have 30 or 40 right now, and it pretty much takes our whole church to do it because we are a small church.”

Those interested in volunteering for the event can reach Sherri Barrett at 937-763-1320.

This is part of a nativity drive-through scene created by members of the Hardins Creek Friends Church.

