HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Nov. 28

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to the 100 block of Kennedy Boulevard after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigating, the parties involved had separated. No charges were filed.

A resident of the 6900 block of East New Market Road advised a neighbor was making threats. After investigation, the parties separated. Charges were declined.

A deputy responded to the 11000 block of Maple Trail after a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation.

A resident of the 9500 block of S.R. 771 reported the theft of mail.

A deputy responded to the 400 block of Foraker Street to a disturbance. After investigation, a juvenile was charged with being unruly.

Nov. 29

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 8700 block of U.S. Route 62 reported vandalism to a window.

A deputy responded to the 2400 block of S.R. 138 after a report of a theft of copper wiring. This incident remains under investigation.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jennifer M. Palazzolo, 35, Sardinia, assured clear distance.

Jennifer K. Ruppert, 45, Monroe, driving under suspension.

Lucas V. Shires, 19, Yellow Springs, speeding.

Tommy L. Lawwill, 30, Hillsboro, failure to appear, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jeremiah L. Jackson, 34, Piketon, breaking and entering and theft.