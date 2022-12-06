Hillsboro First Baptist Church will once again offer a free Feast for The King meal to the public on Christmas Day.

There will be options including a dine-in experience at noon or 1:00 p.m. or curbside pickup of meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The church asks that anyone planning to attend lets it know they are coming by calling 937-393-1473, texting 937-240-3535, registering online at www.hillsborofirst.com or emailing at [email protected]

“Please join us for a hot meal and a festive atmosphere,” the church said in a news release.

The menu consists of ham, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and& gravy, green beans and a roll.

“The meal is free – this is our gift to you,’ the news release said. “We have enjoyed the company of people who have no home to business owners to bank presidents and everyone in between – all are welcome.”

Hillsboro First Baptist Church started their its Feast for The King Christmas Day meal in 2011. It began with the church giving meals to the Highland County Homeless Shelter. The ministry grew to provide Christmas Day meals to the community at no charge.

“As Christians, we strive to be the hands and feet of Jesus,” the news release said. “The Feast for The King is a great opportunity to share with others the love we have received from Christ. We think of this as our gift to our community.”

Pastor Clay Self further explained, “Feast for The King is a great example of how Jesus followers can give to their community with no strings attached. Please enjoy a meal on us.”

While the meals are being served, Christmas carols will be sung, and there will be a shepherd’s reflection of the first Christmas.

The process of the curbside pick-up of meals is as follows: Travel south on South West Street and pull up to the curb beside the First Baptist Church (there is a set of glass double doors on the building side as a point of reference.) There will be a decorated “ordering station” and people there where you place your order from your vehicle. You will then proceed to the stop sign at the intersection of South West Street and West Walnut Street and turn right. There will be a decorated tent out by the street where you will park, and your hot meal will be brought to you.

“You get to stay in your car the whole time. Please note that drive-through orders will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. No orders will be filled prior to 11:30 a.m.,” according to the news release.

For more information contact the church at one of the above numbers or addresses.

Information for this story was provided by Patti Lengefeld.

A free meal will be available to the public on Christmas Day at the Hillsboro First Baptist Church. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_Feast-for-The-King-picture-for-paper.jpg A free meal will be available to the public on Christmas Day at the Hillsboro First Baptist Church. Submitted photo

Hillsboro church offers free Christmas meal