County grand jury indicts 28

A Hillsboro man charged with having weapons under disability and a forfeiture specification was among 28 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

According to court documents, Gregory Wallace, 27, on or around Oct. 15, 2022, not having been released from disability, knowingly obtained a SCCY CPX-1 9mm handgun after he had been convicted or under indictment for aggravated possession of methamphetamine in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

According to court documents for the second count, grand jurors found that on or around Oct. 15, 2022, Wallace had the handgun in his possession when the committed the offense.

In other sentencings, Dallas Tolle, 26, Sabina, was indicted for assault on a peace officer.

According to court documents, on or around Oct. 23, 2022, Tolle caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a patrol officer while in the commission of their official duties.

Jamie Marcum, 43, Greenfield, was also indicted for assault on a peace officer.

According to court documents, on or around Nov. 3, 2022, Marcum knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a patrol officer while in the commission of their official duties.

Zyndall Russell, 35, Wilmington, and Jacob McComis, 27, Bainbridge were both indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and a separate count for each of aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Jan. 13, 2022, Russell and McComis trespassed into an unoccupied structure on North Shore Drive with the purpose of committing theft.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Jan. 13, 2022, Russell and McComis stole fishing bobbers, matches, a first aid kit and other miscellaneous items, without the owner’s consent.

According to court documents for the third count, on or around Jan. 13, 2022, Russell and McComis possessed or used meth.

James Brown, Jr., 42, Greenfield, was indicted on one count of theft by deception, a fifth-degree felony; and another count of forgery, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around May 15, 2022, and continuing through July 11, 2022, Brown deprived a victim of $1,306 and other miscellaneous items.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around the period of May 15, 2022, and continuing through July 11, 2022, Brown possessed a check that had been forged.

Dillon Schumacher, 27, Hillsboro, was indicted on two counts of trespassing in a habitation when a person was present or likely to be present, both fourth-degree felonies.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Sept. 16, 2022, Hanes trespassed into a residence on Cedarwoods Drive in Hillsboro.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Sept. 18, 2022, Hanes trespassed into a residence on Cedarwoods Drive in Hillsboro.

Katrina Hanes, 35, Ironton, was indicted on one count of trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court documents, on or around Sept. 18, 2022, Hanes trespassed into a residence on Bell Street in Hillsboro.

Fernando Trevino, Jr., 44, Indianapolis, Indiana, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Oct. 28, 2022, Trevino, operating a motor vehicle, fled from a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from the officer to stop.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Nathaniel Applegate, 24, Hillsboro, for possession of hashish, a third-degree felony.

* Michael Newsome, 52, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Kimra Snyder, 32, West Portsmouth, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the ground of a government facility, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

* Dennis Winters, 34, West Portsmouth, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

* Michael Newsome, 52, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Tad Price, 47, Greenfield, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the ground of a government facility, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Justin Guysinger, 31, South Salem, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Roger Fillmore, 42, Bainbridge, for aggravated trafficking of meth, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Zachary McGraw, 24, South Salem, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Dylan Campbell, 29, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Kyle Combs, 52, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

* Brian Okran, 39, Chillicothe, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a governmental facility, a third-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

* Brandi Curtis, 28, Chillicothe, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a government facility, a third-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

* Jeremy Queen, 30, South Salem, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Christopher Holt, 35, Springfield, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Marshall Smith, 40, South Webster, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Sylvia Cutler, 33, Piketon, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Jason Bond, 20, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Thomas Parks, 51, Chillicothe, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Most charges are meth-related