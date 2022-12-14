Man escapes burning truck

A Hillsboro man who allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a tractor trailer rig Wednesday morning on U.S. Route 62 — before his pickup truck burst into flames — escaped with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol

The state patrol said the collision took place shortly before 7 a.m. in New Market.

Bryan Smith, 34, of Hillsboro, who was driving a 2021 Ford F-150, was transported by emergency personnel to Highland District Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck, a 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, was Todd Chamberlain, 59, of Dayton. He was unharmed in the accident.

“Right there in New Market right by the gas station, we had a tractor-trailer headed southbound, and we had a pickup truck that was traveling westbound on East New Market Road,” said Ohio State Patrol Wilmington Post Commander Sgt. Michael Ross. “He failed to yield at the stop sign and did not stop at all, and he made contact with the left rear tandem of the tractor-trailer.”

“At that point his vehicle rotated and caught on fire, and then the tractor-trailer went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole and then back on the roadway where they came to final rest,” Ross added.

A citation for failure to yield at a stop sign was issued to Smith by the investigating trooper.

“It was more property damage than anything,” Ross said around 2 p.m.. “We had the road shut down for a couple of hours but we’ve since opened it, and South Central Power is still out there setting a pole.”

Ross said the F-150 ripped the wheels and axles completely off of the tractor trailer rig after they made contact.

“As that went off, it rotated his vehicle, and it was engulfed in flames,” Ross said.

Smith was somehow able to exit the pickup truck before flames and smoke overcame him.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Emergency personnel attempt to extinguish a burning pickup truck Wednesday morning at the intersection of U.S. Route 62 and New Market Road. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_Fire-pic-1-1.jpg Emergency personnel attempt to extinguish a burning pickup truck Wednesday morning at the intersection of U.S. Route 62 and New Market Road. Photo courtesy of Steven Akers This is a closer view as emergency personnel battle a pickup truck fire following a collision Wednesday morning in New Market. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_Fire-pic-2-1.jpg This is a closer view as emergency personnel battle a pickup truck fire following a collision Wednesday morning in New Market. Photo courtesy of Steven Akers

