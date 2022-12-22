HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Dec. 19

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A resident of the 11000 block of Hickory Trail reported a prowler. After investigation, a person was located and advised to stay away from the caller’s residence or face arrest.

Deputies responded to the 4900 block of S.R. 138 to a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Amber M. Martin, 40, Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

A resident of the 6600 block of Rainbow Lane reported vandalism to their residence. This incident remains under investigation.

Dec. 20

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to a report of a theft of firearms from vehicles on Barr Cemetery Road.

A resident of the 11000 block of U.S. Route 50 reported someone entered their residence and removed items. This incident remains under investigation.

A resident of the 13000 block of McWilliams Road reported identity fraud.

Deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 12000 block of Beech Trail. Upon arrival, it was determined that all parties involved had left the scene.