HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Dec. 24

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to the 4200 block of Watson Road after a complaint of trespassing. After investigation, an ex-spouse had reportedly left before deputies arrived.

Dec. 27

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A resident of the 8800 block of U.S. Route 50 reported being assaulted. After investigation, Skylar A. Mills, 28, Hillsboro, was charged with domestic violence.

A resident of the 4800 block of S.R. 124 reported identity fraud.

Deputies responded to Short Road in Dodson Township after a report of a tractor missing from a property. After investigation, the tractor was recovered. Jaden N. Florence, 22, of Lynchburg, and Tristan Nelson, 19, of Sardinia, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

CITATIONS

Steven E. McMahan, 55, Greenfield, was cited for OVI and failure to control.

Ricky E. Fetters, 58, Sardinia, was cited for driving under suspension.