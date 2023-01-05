Greenfield woman sentenced to 36 months in prison

A Greenfield woman was sentenced to 36 months in prison on an amended count of felony aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and misdemeanor endangering children.

Alexis Swisher, 22, was also given one day of jail-time credit.

Court records state that Swisher was ordered to pay a total fine of $5,000, with $1,250 going to the Highland County Task Force, $2,812.50 going to the Greenfield Police Department and $937.50 going to the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office. Court records stated that Swisher was ordered to pay $140 to the Highland County Task Force alongside her co-conspirator through the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Oct. 1, 2020, Swisher and a co-conspirator knowingly sold or offered to sell meth in an amount equal to or exceeding bulk amount.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around June 16, 2022, Swisher and a co-conspirator, being the parent, guardian, custodian, person having custody or control or person in loco parentis of a child 1 month of age, created a substantial risk to the health or safety of the child by violating a duty of care, protection or support.

In other sentencings, Chloe Sheffield, 21, Washington Court House, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

Court records state that Sheffield must successfully complete substance use disorder treatment and aftercare at Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center (SPVMHC) and obtain a GED within one year. If she violates any of the community control sanctions, she would be given a sentence of between six and 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court documents, on April 27, 2022, a patrol officer saw Sheffield driving a black Honda Civic, after which the officer radioed dispatch to check on her driving status. Following the call, the officer was told that she had an expired license. The officer activated the overhead lights on their patrol vehicle to try and start a traffic stop on the car driven by Sheffield.

The vehicle stopped at the 100 block on South Fifth Street. While the patrol officer was approaching the vehicle, he saw Sheffield making “several movements” inside the vehicle. The officer initiated contact with Sheffield and told her the reason for the stop. Sheffield said that she didn’t know that she needed to renew her license. The dispatch confirmed that her license expired on April 14, 2022.

There was another person inside the vehicle. At that time, three other patrol officers arrived at the scene to assist. One of those officers walked their K-9 unit around the car to start an open-air sniff. The K-9 officer told the patrol officer that the K-9 positively indicated the driver’s side door of the suspect’s vehicle. Sheffield and the other person in the car was told to exit the vehicle, according to court records.

Two of the patrol officers searched the vehicle and found a white crystalline substance on the driver’s side floorboard. The substance was spread out on the floorboard “as if it had been dumped.” An empty plastic baggie containing white residue was also found in the driver’s side door. The substance was then scraped off the floorboard and secured alongside the empty baggie, court records state.

The other person in the caw was advised of their Miranda Rights and when questioned about the substance denied any use of meth. Sheffield was told of her Miranda Rights and initially claimed that she didn’t know about the substance found in the vehicle. After “a short time,” Sheffield said she’d spilled the substance on the floorboard earlier in the morning or the prior night and had forgotten about it, according to court records.

Sheffield said she’d last used meth the prior day. The substance inside the vehicle was submitted to BCI for analysis and was found to contain meth.

Bradley Hixon, 37, Washington Court House, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.

Court records state that Hixon was ordered to successfully complete SUD and recommended aftercare. If he violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 18 months and ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

According to court documents, on or around Aug. 4, 2021, Hixon prepared for shipment, shipped, transported, delivered, prepared for distribution or distributed a fentanyl-related compound when hen knew or had reasonable cause to believe the compound was intended for sale or resale.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_gavel-pic.jpg

Guilty of trafficking meth, endangering children