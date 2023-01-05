Ag is Everyone’s Business returns

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce has announced the presentation of the 11th annual Ag is Everyone’s Business event on Friday, March 3 at Boeckmann Farms located north of Hillsboro.

This year’s keynote speaker is Amanda Radke, a fifth-generation rancher from Mitchell, South Dakota, and ag industry columnist and speaker. Radke has dedicated her career to serving as a voice for the nation’s farmers and ranchers. A former National FFA Extemporaneous Speaking Champion and National Beef Ambassador, Radke has spent the last 15 years on the road fighting for agriculture, rural America, and the western way of life. She’s gone head-to-head against animal rights activists, environmental extremists, politicians and celebrities who seek to eliminate animal agriculture.

“Her work is focused on keeping producers on the land and ensuring every citizen has access to safe, affordable and nutritious food in this country,” a news release said.

Kicking off the event will be Ty Higgins, senior director of communications and media relations for Ohio Farm Bureau. Higgins grew up on his dad and grandpa’s dairy farm in Licking County, Ohio. He started his career as a farm broadcaster as he studied at The Ohio State University. After a decade in country radio he found his way back to agricultural journalism for another 10 years and has been at Ohio Farm Bureau for over three years. Higgins currently lives in Delaware County, Ohio with his wife, Angela, and their two kids, Paige and Calvin.

“The goal of this event has been to network Highland County’s business community with our county’s top industry, agriculture,” said Jamie Wheeler, Highland County Chamber of Commerce executive director. “This event annually draws together business leaders, farmers and youth looking to be involved in agriculture.”

Doors will open at 9 a.m. and welcoming remarks will start at 9:45 a.m. The event will conclude at noon with lunch that will be prepared by a local caterer and served by local FFA members.

Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased by visiting the chamber office at 338 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, calling 937-393-1111, or online at www.thehighlandchamber.com. Seating for the event is limited so the chamber recommends purchasing your tickets early.

Announcements about the event, as well as other chamber activities, will be made available on www.thehighlandchamber.com as well as the chamber’s social media accounts.

Boeckmann Farms are owned and operated by Jason and Amy Boeckmann.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Higgins https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_Ty-Higgins.jpg Higgins Radke https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_Radke-mug.jpg Radke

