HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brittany Noble, 34, of Lebanon, was cited for speed.

Joseph Collett, 33, of Hillsboro, was cited for right of way when turning left.

INCIDENTS

A report was received of a theft and criminal trespass that occurred in the 300 block of Kayrean Plaza. The incident remains under investigation.

A report was received of a theft and criminal trespass that occurred in the 200 block of East Lilley Avenue. The incident remains under investigation.

ACCIDENT

A report was received of a non-injury crash that occurred in the intersection of Harry Sauner Road and North High Street. After an officer’s investigation it was determined that a vehicle operated by Leah Lamb, of Hillsboro, was turning right onto Harry Sauner Road from North High Street and a vehicle operated by Joseph Collett, of Hillsboro, was turning left onto Harry Sauner Road from North High Street. The Collett vehicle failed to yield when turning left and struck the Lamb vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles.