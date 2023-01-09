GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Matthew Koon, 39, Clarksburg, was arrested for drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct by intoxication, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Jonathan Meadows, 34, Greenfield, was issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension.

Dec. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jason L. Bond, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.

Jason Bond Jr., 20, Greenfield, was arrested on an indictment out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

Dec. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Roger Barber Jr., 31, Hillsboro, arrested on a warrant from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court. He was also issued citation for loud exhaust and driving under suspension.

Dec. 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Breeayn Bryant, 44, Greenfield, was issued citation for driving under suspension.

Teiryn Deaton, 20, Greenfield, was arrested for aggravated trafficking of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Cody R. Frederick, 33, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant out of the Highland County Adult Parole Authority for non-support.

Dec. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reese Binegar, 51, Circleville, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arron Tumbleson, 27, Chillicothe, was issued a summons for failure to comply with court orders.