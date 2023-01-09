Hillsboro woman gets 54 months prison

A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to 54 months in prison on multiple trafficking counts.

Tiffany Greene, 45, was sentenced for one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school zone, a second-degree felony; and one amended count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a third-degree felony.

Court records state that Greene was ordered to serve two years in prison for the first count, which was ordered to be consecutive to another 30 months for the second count. Greene was given seven days of jail-time credit.

Court records also stated that Greene was ordered to pay $620 to the Highland County Task Force by herself and another $400 to the Highland County Task Force alongside a co-defendant.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Sept. 28, 2021, two investigators met with an informant who said they could purchase meth.Then information later walked from West North Street to Railroad Street.

At an agreed-upon location, a red car pulled up driven by Tiffany Greene with the seller in the passenger seat. The informant gave the seller the money, giving back the bag of substances. The substance was sent to BCI and tested as 3.612 grams of meth. The location of the deal was within 1,000 feet of Hillsboro City Schools, according to court records.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Oct. 7, 2021, two investigators met with an informant who said they talked to the seller again and arranged to buy seven grams of meth. One of the investigators dropped them off and watched them walk to the same place as the first count.

A black car drove into the park and picked the informant up. The informant gave the seller the money and was then given a bag of crystal substances that later tested positive as 7.539 grams of meth.

In other sentencings, Jason Wright, Greenfield, 42, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a third-degree felony.

Court records state that Wright must successfully complete substance use disorder treatment at Massie House and recommended aftercare.

Court records also stated that Wright was ordered to pay $130 to the Highland County Victim Witness Office. They said that if Wright violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between nine and 36 months and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

According to court documents, on or around Oct. 7, 2021, two investigators met with an informant who said they could purchase meth from Jason Wright for $30 at his residence. Investigators dropped the informant off and watched them as they got to the front door of the residence on South Seventh Street in Greenfield and made contact with someone.

The informant entered the residence at around 12:17 p.m. and exited at around 12:18 p.m. The investigators picked the the informant up and the informant gave over the plastic bag that had a crystal substance inside that was later found to be .56 grams of meth.

Greenfield man receives community control