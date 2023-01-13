Hillsboro woman injured in fatal crash

A Hillsboro woman sustained minor injuries in a fatal crash Thursday when an Amelia man failed to yield at stop a sign and pulled into the path of the woman’s vehicle on S.R. 32.

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:35 p.m. Thursday on S.R. 32 at the intersection of Stieman Road in Brown County.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 1997 Toyota Corolla operated by Claude E. Wright, 61, of Amelia, was traveling north on Stieman Road when the driver failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Rachael L. Bellamy, 39, of Hillsboro, as it was traveling eastbound on S.R. 32. After the impact the Corolla traveled off the south side of the road, according to the state patrol.

As a result of the crash, Wright was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Bellamy sustained minor injuries and was transported by a family member to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital.

A passenger in the Corolla, Susan Reddick, 62, of Amelia, sustained serious injuries and was transported by emergency personnel to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Wright and Reddick were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, while Bellamy was wearing her seat belt, the state patrol said.

Sardinia Fire and EMS, Mount Orab EMS, the Sardinia Police Department, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Coroner’s Office provided assistance at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says Amelia man failed to yield at stop sign