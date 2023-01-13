Reds in Hillsboro, Dante leads MHS, school demolished

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1972, The News-Herald reported that the Hillsboro Board of Education approved 5.5 percent pay raises for teachers and certified professionals as well as a 20-cent per hour increase for non-certified professionals.

Jerry Gillman, a former associate administrator at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, Connecticut, formally assumed the role of administrator at Highland District Hospital following the need to “clear some programs” at his Connecticut post.

Norman Neuberger, the park manager for Rocky Fork Lake since Sept. 11, 1966, submitted his resignation to the Ohio Division of Parks officials after indicating earlier that “he might resist pressure to resign.”

Judge Richard Davis, then-current Highland County Probate and Juvenile judge, announced that he planned to be a candidate for a second full-term in the position after replacing Judge Orland Roades.

A mobile home on Hillsboro Rt. 7 was virtually destroyed after a fire reportedly started near a gas range in the kitchen, which caused heat and smoke damage throughout the entirety of the trailer, and about $1,000 of estimated loss.

The Cincinnati Reds basketball team scheduled to play a game at Hillsboro High School for the Boosters Club, with Reds players Pete Rose, Lee May, Jim Maloney and Al Ferrara, among others, planned to come to play in the game.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners authorized the construction of a new highway garage on Bowers Avenue that was planned to be 70 feet by 120 feet.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School boys basketball squad lost two straight games by a combined three points, the first coming against Washington Court House in double overtime by a score of 73-71 and the second against Fairfield by a score of 55-54.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Friends,” starring Sean Bury and Anicée Alvina, with music composed by Elton John, and “Goodbye, Columbus,” starring Ali MacGraw and Richard Benjamin.

Stockwell’s Furniture and Carpeting, located at 935 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including an extra-long twin or full-size two-piece bed set for $139.95 or a king-size three-piece bed set for $259.95.

This week in 2007, The Times-Gazette reported that the Highland County Board of Elections met with the Highland County Board of Commissioners, where Terry Washburn, the election board director requesting additional space for the mandatory filing needs of the office.

The Fairfield Local Schools Board of Education met with representatives of the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center to talk about hiring a new treasurer, following the resignation of the previous district treasurer, Martha Kinzer, on Christmas Day.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced that the budget for all county departments were “cut” by 2 percent, which allowed the county to give small raises to all county employees for the year.

Southern State Community College and Larry Dukes, president of the college, announced that the college received $1 million from the Capital Bill for expansion for its Fayette Campus, but the article also reported that “all four campuses of (SSCC) could be seeing new construction.”

The Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education moved forward with paperwork to demolish the Washington building, with superintendent Art Reiber saying that “the land would be more valuable vacant than with the building on it.”

Linda Hatten, the head coach for the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs, celebrated her 300th victory with the school in her 19th year at the helm.

The McClain Tigers and Dante Jackson, a Xavier University commit, battled with Upper Sandusky and Jon Diebler, an Ohio State University commit, during the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic at the Schottenstein Center at Ohio State University in Columbus, with McClain coming out on top with a 104-75 victory thanks to a 41-point performance from Jackson.

Also in sports, the McClain High School girls basketball team took the matchup over Hillsboro by a score of 51-37 at Southern State Community College’s Patriot Center, with Lyndi Seely’s 22 points leading the way for the Tigers.

LocalNet advertised its unlimited hours, no contracts internet service, with free 24/7 tech support, instant messaging that would allow people to keep their buddy list, a custom start page with news, weather and more and 10 email addresses with Webmail for $9.95 per month.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years