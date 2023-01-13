Wenstrup represents redrawn district

Washington, D.C. — Representative Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) welcomed the first week officially representing the newly redrawn Second Congressional District following the U.S. House of Representatives being sworn in last week.

The boundaries of the new Second District stretch across 16 counties from the eastern suburbs of Cincinnati to Circleville and Pomeroy, spanning along the Ohio River. Wenstrup has represented Ohio’s 2nd District for the last 10 years in Congress. Following Constitutionally mandated redistricting, he continues to represent the redrawn district.

“I am fortunate to continue serving the people of Southern Ohio in Congress. Our region represents some of the very best of America, and it is an honor to be your voice in the halls of Congress, fighting to leave a freer and safer America for the next generation,” said Wenstrup.

Ohioans can enter their zip code here to learn if they are a resident of the newly drawn Second District.

The expanded Second District includes all of Clermont, Clinton, Pike, Adams, Brown, Highland, Ross, Scioto, Pickaway, Hocking, Vinton, Jackson, Lawrence, Gallia and Meigs counties, as well as a portion of Fayette County.

Wenstrup https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_Wenstrup-2022-mug.jpeg Wenstrup