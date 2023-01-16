The Greenfield Exempted Village School District’s upcoming State of the District presentation is a good way to find out what is happening.

This year, the presentation will be on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the McClain High School Auditorium. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to tour the high school following the presentation. Also, the presentation is not just for parents and guardians, but anyone in the community.

The presentation will include information and updates from director of instruction Alisa Barrett on curriculum and instruction, as well as the district’s Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) program. It’s aimed at addressing literacy struggles and is an intense professional development program that essentially teaches teachers the brain science behind reading.

Greenfield Elementary Assistant Principal Lindsay McNeal will provide information on the district’s Visible Learning Plan, which is in its third year. A foundational element of the Visible Learning journey is learner dispositions, which Greenfield Elementary Principal Bob Schumm will discuss.

Special programs director Heather Dratwa will talk about the district’s preschool program and following that, McClain Assistant Principal Randy Closson will discuss aspects relating to attendance, like why good attendance is important and the law behind attendance policies.

Bradley George, the district’s transportation and safety director, will provide information and updates on his departments, and will also be talking about a safety grant the district has been awarded that will allow enhancement of safety and security in areas where it’s needed.

Superintendent Quincey Gray will present information regarding facility development, which includes the practice field and the 32 acres off North Fifth Street. She said McCarty and Associates is scheduled to be at the next board of education meeting to present development information. That meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 23 in the cafeteria.

Gray will also be discussing the newly re-established Wellness Committee, which not only focuses on the physical well being of students and staff, but mental health well being as well.

Rainsboro Elementary Principal Maggie Lyons will discuss the district’s many communication tools, which includes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the district website. Information is also communicated through the district’s all-call system, Remind messaging, FinalForms, and the district newsletter. Additionally, Gray offers Coffee and Crumbs sessions where the public is invited to join her and to ask questions. The sessions for the remainder of the school year are: Jan. 19 at 7:30 a.m. at Simply Fresh Creations, Feb. 22 at 7:30 a.m. at Cream-N-Sugar Cafe, March 23 at 6 p.m. El Canon Mexican Restaurant, April 21 at 11:30 a.m. at Subway, and May 18 at 7:30 a.m. at McDonald’s.

Gray has always encouraged everyone to ask questions. You can reach out by phone, by email, or a private message through social media. The board office is located at 200 N. Fifth St. in Greenfield, and the phone number is 937-981-2152. Administration and staff can be emailed through the district website.

The State of the District presentation will be recorded and able to be viewed at a later date from the district website — www.greenfield.k12.oh.us.

“We encourage everyone in the community to attend the State of the District,” Gray said. “It is an opportunity to hear about the great things going on in the school district. Our team will welcome feedback and questions, and we look forward to showcasing the high school following the event.”

