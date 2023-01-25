Wenstrup reappointed to intelligence committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) has been selected to continue serving on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Wenstrup has served on the committee, charged with oversight of the United States Intelligence Community, since 2015.

“I am excited to once again serve my nation, especially in the area of national security, and am grateful for this reappointment. Our nation faces a number of security challenges at home and abroad, and the American people need an accountable Intelligence Community they can trust to face these threats,” said Wenstrup. “I look forward to building on Committee Republicans’ past work under chairman Turner’s leadership to hold Intelligence Community officials accountable, conduct robust and proper oversight, and pursue policies that aim to keep our nation healthy, secure and free. Our national security depends on it.”

Speaker Kevin McCarty said, “Under Republican control, the House Select Committee on Intelligence will get back to its core mission of furthering the intelligence priorities of the United States. To do this, we need members on the committee who possess a unique understanding of current and emerging threats, and who will work to ensure the committee conducts the necessary oversight and produces policy recommendations that will keep America safe. That is why I am proud to reappoint Brad Wenstrup. As someone who has served more than two decades in the Army and has dedicated his time in Congress to reinforcing America’s defense, Brad will play a pivotal work in delivering solutions and transparency to the American people.”

“Congressman Brad Wenstrup has demonstrated his dedication and commitment to defending the U.S. and our allies from the malign actions of adversaries and exposing their abuses. This was most evidently displayed in his recent unclassified report on the origins of COVID-19. I am proud to work with Congressman Wenstrup on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in the 118th Congress and trust he will continue to advance our national security mission,” said House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner.

Wenstrup also serves on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Submitted by the office of Brad Wenstrup.

Wenstrup https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_wenstrup-brad-mug.jpg Wenstrup