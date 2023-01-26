HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Jan. 22

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to the 5700 block of Franklin Road to a call of a domestic dispute. After investigation, the parties agreed to separate for the evening.

Jan. 24

INCIDENTS

A resident of Diehl Avenue in Mowrystown reported being harassed.

Deputies responded to a business in the 10000 block of North Shore Drive after a report of disorderly persons.

Jan. 25

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A resident of the 10000 block of Long John Silver Trail reported identity theft.

A deputy responded to a report of an assault at a business in the 5200 block of U.S. Route 50. After investigation, Fred L. Green, 24, Hillsboro, was charged with assault.

ARREST/CITATION

Cameron A. Hendrick, 20, Hillsboro, was charged with OVI.