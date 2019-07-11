First and Second Family 2019 inductees

First Families of Highland County began in 1992 to honor those ancestors who settled Highland County between 1800 and 1830. The Second Families program was initiated in 2005 to recognize those ancestors who settled the county between 1831 and 1860.

The research and work necessary for discovering the pioneers and their descendants is intended to foster and encourage increasing interest in the people who contributed in any way, great or small, to establish the county, its customs, culture, genealogy and history.

This year there were 12 individuals inducted into the First Families, certifying 29 different ancestors. They were Donna Allyn Roush Fite, Russell Wayne Fite, Kaiti Renee Fite Betty Jo Fite Ratliff, Terry Franklin Davidson, John Woodmansee Leland, Naomi Jean Gall Wallis, Elizabeth Wallis Biggs, Mary Ann Webb VanTress, Kimberly Dawn Stackhouse, Linda Lou Walls and Ruth Ellen Walls Malyuk.

Certifying seven different ancestors into Second Families were Donna Allyn Roush Fite, Russell Wayne Fite, Kaiti Renee Fite, Betty Jo Fite, Ratliff, Mary Ann Webb VanTress, Kimberly Dawn Stackhouse and John Eugene Zullo. John Zullo traveled the farthest to the induction ceremony, coming from California.

Individuals who might be interested in certifying their ancestor/ancestors for First or Second Families may do so by visiting www.sogs.info and clicking on the First and Second Family tab.

Submitted by Dwight Crum, president, Southern Ohio Genealogical Society.

The 2019 Highland County First Family inductees included (front row, l-r) Naomi Jean (Gall) Wallis, committee chair; Mary Ann Webb VanTress, Ruth Ellen Walls Malyuk, and Linda Lou Walls; (back row, l-r) Elizabeth Wallis Biggs, Betty Jo Fite Ratliff, Donna Allyn Roush Fite, and Russell Wayne Fite. The 2019 Highland County Second Family inductees included (front row, l-r) Mary Ann Webb VanTress and John Eugene Zullo; (back row, l-r) Betty Jo Fite Ratliff, Donna Allyn Roush Fite, Russell Wayne Fite, and Mel Haines, committee chair.