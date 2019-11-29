In the kitchen with Sharon this week we will be using turkey leftovers. Yes, Thanksgiving is over and now to Christmas. The time sure does go by quickly. I am sure everyone is still full from all the food they ate. I know I am.

Let’s see, how about making turkey hot shots. I love them and they’re so easy. I use the Durkee packets of turkey gravy and make them according to the directions. Heat your turkey up and make some mashed potatoes. Put a piece of bread on a plate, add mashed potatoes, then add add your turkey and gravy. I always add corn on the side and sometimes I mix the corn in my hot shot.

So easy and very good. Or, you can just have turkey sandwiches. How easy is that. To me, having leftover turkey is the best ever. I could eat off the leftovers for the whole week. I usually only have turkey once a year so I am making the best of it.

Next week we will start with some Christmas candy or your special Christmas recipes. If anyone has some great Christmas candy recipes, please send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_Kitchen-tease-3.jpg Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Sharon’s turkey hot shot. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_Turkey-gravy.jpg This is a picture of Sharon’s turkey hot shot. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette