Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 has been reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. since June 7. Remaining work is taking place along the route between U.S. Route 50 and in the village of Lynchburg. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion is fall 2021.

S.R. 41 Bridge Replacement – S.R. 41 has been reduced to one lane between Brushcreek Road and Strait Creek Road since June 21. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion is fall 2021.

S.R. 28/S.R. 138/S.R. 753 Resurfacing – This project has been resurfacing portions of three routes in Highland County since April 19: S.R. 28 between Leesburg and Greenfield; S.R. 138 between Seventh Street and Jefferson Street in the village of Greenfield; and S.R. 753 between Snake Road and McKell Avenue. The affected routes will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during construction. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

For more information contact the District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.