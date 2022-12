The Hillsboro Woman’s Club December meeting was held at the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum. The program was presented by Kathy Levo (left) and the hostesses were Deb Koehl (center) and Jeri McCloskey.

The Hillsboro Woman’s Club December meeting was held at the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum. The program was presented by Kathy Levo (left) and the hostesses were Deb Koehl (center) and Jeri McCloskey. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_Womens-Club.jpg The Hillsboro Woman’s Club December meeting was held at the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum. The program was presented by Kathy Levo (left) and the hostesses were Deb Koehl (center) and Jeri McCloskey. Submitted photo