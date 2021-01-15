Patricia A. Walker, 82, of Hillsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

She was born in Rainsboro on Sept. 27, 1938, the daughter of the late James and Virginia (Hill) Carey.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Jack E. Walker, on May 9, 2020.

Pat was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and a 1976 graduate of the Maysville Community College with an associate’s degree in the nursing program, and was a member of the Prospect United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. Pat was a member of Bridge Club, Mardi Club and loved to play golf with her husband, Jack.

Pat is survived by her two sons, Dow Walker of South Riding, Virginia and Jay (Jennifer) Walker of Granville; four grandchildren, Arik, Sage, Nicholas and Madeline Walker; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Diana Carey of Hillsboro; three nieces, Tobi (Michael) Gulley, Tammy Harrison and Janice Rulon; great-niece; great-nephew; and cousin, Andy Ludwick.

Friends may call from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Pastor John Waugh will officiate with burial to follow at the Prospect Cemetery. Social distancing with be observed during visitation and masks required.

The family requests memorials to the Prospect United Methodist Church, 5759 W. New Market Rd., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

