Harold R. “Dick” Butts, 85, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, June 17, 2021 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia.

He was born June 30, 1935 in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of the late Charles Truman and Carol Beatrice Riddle Butts.

Dick was a member of Sardinia Masonic Lodge 254 F & AM and the Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati, where he was a 32nd degree Mason. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Mt. Orab substation in Buford and was a truck driver for over 30 years, as well as a lifelong farmer.

Surviving are his five children, Barbara (Henry) Spurlock of Witchita, Kansas, Debra (Chad) Hollon of Blanchester, Sandra (Mick) Ford of Hillsboro, Jon (Lisa) Butts of Sardinia and Sara (Rodney) Carruthers of Wilmington; 13 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Carolyn Butts, who passed away on Dec. 25, 2018; two great-grandchildren, Addison Bogan and Andrew Ford; four brothers, David, Clarence, Robert and Harlan Butts; and two sisters, Ruth Wolfgram and Esther Lawson.

Funeral services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St., Mowrystown, Monday, June 21 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Lloyd Shoemaker officiating. Interment will follow in the Buford Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday, June 20 from 4-8 p.m. with Masonic and Scottish Rite services immediately following.

Contributions may be made to Sonners Chapel United Methodist Church, 4304 W. New Market Rd., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

