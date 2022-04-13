The little annoyances of life

Isn’t it annoying when you really need a piece of paper, and you can’t find one?

Then you look in the place where you usually store extra paper. There’s none there either. So frustrating, right?

Now imagine you’re in your bathroom.

It’s one of those annoyances you have when you live with other people. Someone uses the last of something and doesn’t restock it. Some things roll off your back, and some things really agitate you.

My biggest pet peeve is people who don’t replace the roll of toilet paper when it’s empty. My second-biggest annoyance is when someone does replace it and uses the last of the pack and doesn’t replenish the supply. We’re lucky enough to have bathrooms on two floors, but it never fails that the extra rolls are on the wrong floor when you really need them.

Another annoyance is people who do three-fourths of the job but don’t complete it. We have a recycling container about 4 feet from a counter in our kitchen. So many times, that counter gets jammed with recyclable cans and boxes that found their way that far but not the final 4 feet.

As it turns out, I’m not the only one who’s annoyed by minor inconveniences in the home. My Facebook post looking for other real world rants yielded 29 comments.

We appear to be irritated by similar things:

• Some people won’t put items into the dishwasher.

• Some people won’t move clean things from the dishwasher into cabinets.

• Everyone wants someone to take out the garbage when the can is full and not just stack more junk on top of it.

• Most of us don’t like things out of place, such as socks or shoes on the floor, dishes in the sink or wrappers left on the floor.

• Clothes that are inside out are harder to fold and hang.

• The world would be a better place if everyone would finish their cans of pop and recycle them.

• If there’s a door that should be closed, people should close it.

• If you’re leaving a room, you should turn off the lights.

• If you take the last of something, throw away the box and add it to the shopping list.

It’s funny how we let these little things frustrate us. Then again, life is just a series of little things that add up to something big.

It’s also funny how we can sometimes annoy ourselves.

When I was single, I only wanted to wash dishes once a day. I’d put my lunch dishes and then my dinner dishes in the sink. When it was time to wash the dishes, I’d always become irritated I had to remove those dishes to put the stopper in to fill up the sink. On a daily basis, I personally did something that annoyed exactly one person in the world, me.

I should’ve taken my own advice and stopped doing it.

David Trinko is editor of The Lima News, a division of AIM Media Midwest. Reach him at 567-242-0467, by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @Lima_Trinko.