HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Gregory S. Artis, 55, Xenia, was cited for driving under suspension and driving on a closed road.

Anastasia B. Crampton, 21, Hillsboro, was cited for driving on a closed road.

July 25

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A resident of the 11000 block of Child Street advised that a male came on his property making threats. After investigation, Kyler J. Penwell, 29, of Greenfield, was charged with assault.

A resident of the 14000 block of S.R. 124 reported the theft of a 2015 Silverado pickup truck, silver in color with a diamond plated toolbox in the bed. This incident remains under investigation.

Deputies responded to the 2100 block of S.R. 73 after the report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Randall D. Westfall, 54, of Hillsboro, was charged with domestic violence.

July 26

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to the 7400 block of Oak Ridge Road to a juvenile complaint.

A resident of the 7500 block of Spilker Road reported the theft of tractor weights.

July 27

INCIDENT/ARREST

A resident of the 12000 block of S.R. 28 reported a domestic dispute. After investigation, Michael Yukawicz, 58, of Hamiltion, Ohio, was charged with domestic violence.