McClain football players help at New Directions rummage sale

A group of McClain football players are pictured at New Directions in Greenfield on Friday afternoon after helping to put away items that were left from a rummage sale earlier in the day. Pictured back row (l-r): Trevor Tite, Alex Snyder, Matt Bliss, Jacob Parks, Sam Colburn and Blake Gall. Front row (l-r): Braden Wright, Tanner Van Dyke, Grant Pennington and Chris McGinnis.
A group of McClain football players are pictured at New Directions in Greenfield on Friday afternoon after helping to put away items that were left from a rummage sale earlier in the day. Pictured back row (l-r): Trevor Tite, Alex Snyder, Matt Bliss, Jacob Parks, Sam Colburn and Blake Gall. Front row (l-r): Braden Wright, Tanner Van Dyke, Grant Pennington and Chris McGinnis.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU