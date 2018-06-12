10 local softball players from McClain, Hillsboro, Fairfield and Lynchburg named to Southeast All-District softball teams

Ten Highland County Softball players were named First Team, Second Team or Honorable Mention All-District selections last week in Division II and III.
The McClain Lady Tigers lead the way in D II with one first team selection, one second team selection and one honorable mention. The Lady Indians of Hillsboro received one selection as Riley Moberly was names to the second team.
Fairfield’s Lady Lions softball team leads the way in D III with one selection named first team, one named second team and two honorable mention selections. The Lady Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay are represented by one athlete on the second team and one honorable mention selection.
Full results for D II and D III are listed below:
Division II
1st Team
Raylene Hammond – Jackson, SE District Player of the Year
Taylor Pagan – Sheridan
Kalicia Doles – Waverly
Sarah Moats – Circleville
Shayla Munyan – Fairfield Union
Mariah Ridgeway – Jackson
Darian Radabaugh – Vinton County
Diamond Decker – Warren
Sha Ford – Circleville
Layona Davis – New Lexington
Kaitlyn Sturgeon – Sheridan
Mayci Marshall – Logan Elm
Gracie Casto – Athens
Bailie Young – Gallia
Hannah Robinson – Waverly
Jessica Camp – Miami Trace
Bailey Harris – New Lexington
Beckley Smith – McClain
Shane Wolford – Jackson, Coach of the Year
Division II
2nd Team
Hallie Pinkerton – Unioto
Sarah Greenlee – Warren
Audrey Corzine – Chillicothe
Maddy Jenkins – Washington Court House
Laiykn Teasley – Farifield Union
Jordan Banks – Jackson
Hailey Robinson – Waverly
Hailey Hott – Unioto
Hunter Cupley – Gallia
Kyellee Sipple – Gallia
Sydney Campolo – Sheridan
Olivia Wolfe – Miami Trace
Kaylee Stevenson – McClain
Lexi Parsons – Logan Elm
Jocie Fisher – Unioto
Elianna Tuppercer – Athens
Sierra Somerville – River Valley
Riley Moberly – Hillsboro
Division II
Honorable Mention
Kailyn Sharp – Athens
Shalyn Reffitt – Vinton County
Alex Barnes River – Valley
Arika Barr – Gallia
Elisabeth Williams – Warren
Melanie Clum – Sheridan
Lilly Cowman – Washington Court House
Kayla Forsythe – Farifield Union
Abby Keaton – Circleville
Sydney Wickline – Circleville
Kirsten Blair – Waverly
Ashton Snider – Farifield Union
Avery Grayson – Warren
Haley Patterson – Jackson
Kaylee Hauck – Miami Trace
Brookesanne Barnett – Vinton County
Kendall Pollard – McClain
Maddy Osborn – Washington Court House
Division III
1st Team
Boo Sturgill – Wheelersburg, SE Player of the Year
Brooke Webb – Chesapeake
Kasey Murphy – Coal Grove
McKenzie Cremeens – Ironton
Caitlyn Brisker – Oak Hill
Kaiti White – Fairfield Leesburg
Abby Howard – Alexander
Emily Robinson – Westfall
Zoe Doll – Minford
Cameryn Alexander – Piketon
Grace Stevens – Rock Hill
Christen Risner – Wheelersburg
Kylee Kellough – Huntington
Andrea Edmisten – Eastern Brown
Taylor Swartz – Meigs
Ashley Compston – Wellston
Laiken Rice – Northwest
Jacqueline Bautista – Portsmouth
Abby Stark – Adena
Brittani Wolfenbarker – Minford
Teresa Ruby – Wheelersburg, Coach of the Year
Division III
2nd Team
Morgan Fridley – Fairland
Sammy Tatman – Portsmouth West
Ayzia Fullen – Westfall
Evia Bennett – Zane Trace
Syanne Conley – Huntington
Lauren Crum – Coal Grove
Ryeigh Swann – Chesapeake
Hannah Morgan – Lynchburg Clay
Laney Eller – Wheelersburg
Olivia Anderson – North Adams
Lyndee Spargur – Fairfield
Rylie Hughes – Oak Hill
Whitney Broughton – Eastern Brown
Addison Newman – North West
Sara Allen – South Point
Mary Beth Burton – Ironton
Makayla White – Portsmouth West
Kendra Coleman – Wellston
Darby Minor – Westfall
Jadyn Mace – Alexander
Division III
Honorable Mention
Alexis Lute – Northwest
Jaclyn Burchett – Northwest
Jordan Storms – Chesapeake
Erica Bowman – Chesapeake
Marcy Dudgeon – Westfall
Gracie Smith – Piketon
Kalesie Henderson – Piketon
Madison Metzger – Piketon
Braidon Collins – Huntington
Brody Entler – Huntington
Keiara Conwell – South Point
Serah Whitrace – Lynchburg
Kailey Adkins – Oak Hill
Andrea Lewis – Oak Hill
McKenzie LeRoy – Crooksville
Logyn Chamberlin – Crooksville
Alannah Williams – Crooksville
Lacie O’Neal – Crooksville
Riley Shreck – Ironton
Peighton Rowe – Ironton
Britteny Koewler – Eastern Brown
Allison Malott – Eastern Brown
Jerrica Smith – Meigs
Breanna Zirkle – Meigs
Peyton Rowe – Meigs
Adrianna Hoffman – Fairland
Emily Bowen – Fairland
Libby Judge – Fairland
Madison Harper – Rock Hill
Rileigh Morris – Rock Hill
Kylee Howard – Rock Hill
Jade Johnson – Adena
Megan Peek – Adena
Sarah Clanon – Wheelersburg
Desiree Ison – North Adams
Carly Phillips – North Adams
Gracie Hill – Alexander
Erin Scurlock – Alexander
Caitlyn Holdren – South Eastern
Stacia Francis – South Eastern
Jess Bolte – South Eastern
Maddie Baeter – South Eastern
Kaylea Cooie – Zane Trace
Alexis Guffey – Zane Trace
Emilee Wilson – Zane Trace
Gracie Riley – Coal Grove
Lauren Meyer – Coal Grove
Erica Scott – Wellston
McKenna Kilgor – Wellston
Madison Cochran – Portsmouth West
Taylor Coleman – Portsmouth West
Taylor Shockey – Neslonville York
Kimberly Jons – Neslonville York
Skylar Riffle – Neslonville York
Hannah Tolle – Minford
Emily Shoemaker – Minford
Lauren Arnold – Fairfield
Carli Reiber – Fairfield
Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU