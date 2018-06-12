10 local softball players from McClain, Hillsboro, Fairfield and Lynchburg named to Southeast All-District softball teams

Ten Highland County Softball players were named First Team, Second Team or Honorable Mention All-District selections last week in Division II and III.

The McClain Lady Tigers lead the way in D II with one first team selection, one second team selection and one honorable mention. The Lady Indians of Hillsboro received one selection as Riley Moberly was names to the second team.

Fairfield’s Lady Lions softball team leads the way in D III with one selection named first team, one named second team and two honorable mention selections. The Lady Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay are represented by one athlete on the second team and one honorable mention selection.

Full results for D II and D III are listed below:

Division II

1st Team

Raylene Hammond – Jackson, SE District Player of the Year

Taylor Pagan – Sheridan

Kalicia Doles – Waverly

Sarah Moats – Circleville

Shayla Munyan – Fairfield Union

Mariah Ridgeway – Jackson

Darian Radabaugh – Vinton County

Diamond Decker – Warren

Sha Ford – Circleville

Layona Davis – New Lexington

Kaitlyn Sturgeon – Sheridan

Mayci Marshall – Logan Elm

Gracie Casto – Athens

Bailie Young – Gallia

Hannah Robinson – Waverly

Jessica Camp – Miami Trace

Bailey Harris – New Lexington

Beckley Smith – McClain

Shane Wolford – Jackson, Coach of the Year

Division II

2nd Team

Hallie Pinkerton – Unioto

Sarah Greenlee – Warren

Audrey Corzine – Chillicothe

Maddy Jenkins – Washington Court House

Laiykn Teasley – Farifield Union

Jordan Banks – Jackson

Hailey Robinson – Waverly

Hailey Hott – Unioto

Hunter Cupley – Gallia

Kyellee Sipple – Gallia

Sydney Campolo – Sheridan

Olivia Wolfe – Miami Trace

Kaylee Stevenson – McClain

Lexi Parsons – Logan Elm

Jocie Fisher – Unioto

Elianna Tuppercer – Athens

Sierra Somerville – River Valley

Riley Moberly – Hillsboro

Division II

Honorable Mention

Kailyn Sharp – Athens

Shalyn Reffitt – Vinton County

Alex Barnes River – Valley

Arika Barr – Gallia

Elisabeth Williams – Warren

Melanie Clum – Sheridan

Lilly Cowman – Washington Court House

Kayla Forsythe – Farifield Union

Abby Keaton – Circleville

Sydney Wickline – Circleville

Kirsten Blair – Waverly

Ashton Snider – Farifield Union

Avery Grayson – Warren

Haley Patterson – Jackson

Kaylee Hauck – Miami Trace

Brookesanne Barnett – Vinton County

Kendall Pollard – McClain

Maddy Osborn – Washington Court House

Division III

1st Team

Boo Sturgill – Wheelersburg, SE Player of the Year

Brooke Webb – Chesapeake

Kasey Murphy – Coal Grove

McKenzie Cremeens – Ironton

Caitlyn Brisker – Oak Hill

Kaiti White – Fairfield Leesburg

Abby Howard – Alexander

Emily Robinson – Westfall

Zoe Doll – Minford

Cameryn Alexander – Piketon

Grace Stevens – Rock Hill

Christen Risner – Wheelersburg

Kylee Kellough – Huntington

Andrea Edmisten – Eastern Brown

Taylor Swartz – Meigs

Ashley Compston – Wellston

Laiken Rice – Northwest

Jacqueline Bautista – Portsmouth

Abby Stark – Adena

Brittani Wolfenbarker – Minford

Teresa Ruby – Wheelersburg, Coach of the Year

Division III

2nd Team

Morgan Fridley – Fairland

Sammy Tatman – Portsmouth West

Ayzia Fullen – Westfall

Evia Bennett – Zane Trace

Syanne Conley – Huntington

Lauren Crum – Coal Grove

Ryeigh Swann – Chesapeake

Hannah Morgan – Lynchburg Clay

Laney Eller – Wheelersburg

Olivia Anderson – North Adams

Lyndee Spargur – Fairfield

Rylie Hughes – Oak Hill

Whitney Broughton – Eastern Brown

Addison Newman – North West

Sara Allen – South Point

Mary Beth Burton – Ironton

Makayla White – Portsmouth West

Kendra Coleman – Wellston

Darby Minor – Westfall

Jadyn Mace – Alexander

Division III

Honorable Mention

Alexis Lute – Northwest

Jaclyn Burchett – Northwest

Jordan Storms – Chesapeake

Erica Bowman – Chesapeake

Marcy Dudgeon – Westfall

Gracie Smith – Piketon

Kalesie Henderson – Piketon

Madison Metzger – Piketon

Braidon Collins – Huntington

Brody Entler – Huntington

Keiara Conwell – South Point

Serah Whitrace – Lynchburg

Kailey Adkins – Oak Hill

Andrea Lewis – Oak Hill

McKenzie LeRoy – Crooksville

Logyn Chamberlin – Crooksville

Alannah Williams – Crooksville

Lacie O’Neal – Crooksville

Riley Shreck – Ironton

Peighton Rowe – Ironton

Britteny Koewler – Eastern Brown

Allison Malott – Eastern Brown

Jerrica Smith – Meigs

Breanna Zirkle – Meigs

Peyton Rowe – Meigs

Adrianna Hoffman – Fairland

Emily Bowen – Fairland

Libby Judge – Fairland

Madison Harper – Rock Hill

Rileigh Morris – Rock Hill

Kylee Howard – Rock Hill

Jade Johnson – Adena

Megan Peek – Adena

Sarah Clanon – Wheelersburg

Desiree Ison – North Adams

Carly Phillips – North Adams

Gracie Hill – Alexander

Erin Scurlock – Alexander

Caitlyn Holdren – South Eastern

Stacia Francis – South Eastern

Jess Bolte – South Eastern

Maddie Baeter – South Eastern

Kaylea Cooie – Zane Trace

Alexis Guffey – Zane Trace

Emilee Wilson – Zane Trace

Gracie Riley – Coal Grove

Lauren Meyer – Coal Grove

Erica Scott – Wellston

McKenna Kilgor – Wellston

Madison Cochran – Portsmouth West

Taylor Coleman – Portsmouth West

Taylor Shockey – Neslonville York

Kimberly Jons – Neslonville York

Skylar Riffle – Neslonville York

Hannah Tolle – Minford

Emily Shoemaker – Minford

Lauren Arnold – Fairfield

Carli Reiber – Fairfield

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Riley Moberly, runs down the first base line in the Lady Indians’ final regular season game of the 2018 season. Moberly was selected as a member of the Southeast All-District Softball Second Team. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Moberly-vs-NA-on-SN.jpg Riley Moberly, runs down the first base line in the Lady Indians’ final regular season game of the 2018 season. Moberly was selected as a member of the Southeast All-District Softball Second Team.