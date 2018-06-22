Highland District Hospital Foundation Golf Outing raises $11,000 for GreatER Care Campaign

On a gorgeous Friday in Greenfield, 26 teams teed it up for a good cause at the annual Highland District Hospital Foundation Golf Outing at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

At the end of the day, more than $11,000 was raised to support the GreatER Care Campaign. This campaign which began in 2016 and will continue until 2020, is an effort to raise over $1.5 Million towards the renovation and expansion of the Emergency Department at Highland District Hospital. Prior to the event, $1,351,597 had been raised.

“We had wonderful support from the community and it turned out to be a gorgeous day for golf,” HDH Foundation Director Cathy Jones said. “We would like to thank the 26 teams that played.”

Team Peoples Bank consisting of Lance Smaltz; John Houser; Shane Wilkin and Nick Salsgiver won the four-person scramble.

“This was another fun and successful event,” Jones said. “Thanks to each and every hospital employee and Foundation Board member that volunteered to help make this event possible.”

Raffle tickets for a 4×4 John Deere Gator were also available at the event. The gator, sponsored by the HDH Foundation and Five Points Implement Company, will be raffled off on December 8th at the annual Holiday Ball. The gator will be on display in the hospital lobby and tickets are available for purchase at the hospital in both the gift shop and administration office.

For more information on the HDH Foundation or the GreatER Care Campaign, please call Cathy Jones at (937)393-6360 or email her at cjones@hdh.org.

Pictured L to R: Cathy Jones, Foundation Director, Pam Limes, Foundation Secretary, Lance Smaltz, John Houser, Nick Salsgiver, Chad Wilson, Foundation Member, Rich Graves, Foundation Member, and Vicki Rhude, Foundation President.