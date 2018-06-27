Hillsboro grad Amanda Dixon competed at Michigan PGA Women’s Open June 25-27

2008 Hillsboro High School graduate Amanda Dixon traveled to Thompsonville, Michigan to take part in the Michigan PGA Women’s Open held at Crystal Mountain Resort on the Mountain Ridge Course. The event took place Monday June 25 – Wednesday June 27 and Dixon finished tied for 35th place with a three round score of nine shots over par at 225.

Dixon, who finished 18 shots behind winner Elizabeth Nagel, saved her best for last on Wednesday as she shot a one over Par 73 including birdies on the fourth, tenth and fourteenth holes. The Hillsboro graduate also posted bogeys on the third, seventh, ninth and eleventh holes on Wednesday accounting for her round three score.

On Monday at Crystal Mountain Dixon struggled to corral her score as she bogeyed eight holes including six bogeys on the back nine. Amanda managed to stay under 80 on the day as she birdied the second, seventh and fourteenth holes and finished with a, five over Par, 77 in round one.

In round two Dixon improved her score and shot a, three over Par, 75 that saw her birdy on holes seven and 14. However, a double bogey on the first hole and subsequent bogeys on six, 13 and 16 prevented Dixon from moving up the leaderboard.

Dixon shot slightly better on the front nine, 112 overall, than on the back nine, 113 overall, and recorded 30 par holes over the course of the 54-hole event. Amanda finished with a total of eight birdies in the tournament and had three apiece in round one and round three.

As evidenced by her final score Dixon finished with double the amount of negative marks on her scorecard as positive. Dixon bogeyed 15 holes over three rounds and recorded a double bogey in round two. Dixon had the most trouble with Crystal Mountain’s Par 4 holes as she combined to finish eight over on Par 4’s in the tournament and only lost one stroke on Par 3 holes; she finished even for the tournament on Par 5’s.

In this Times-Gazette file photo from 2015 Amanda Dixon, a 2008 graduate of Hillsboro High School, tees off at a USGA event.