Sports briefs

Inaugural Joe Patterson Memorial Softball Tournament Aug. 11

Paint Creek Firefighters Local 4811 challenges you to participate in the inaugural Joe Patterson Memorial Softball Tournament Saturday August 11 at 10 a.m. at Liberty Park in Hillsboro.

The cost to participate will be $100 per team or individuals can pay to play at a price of $10.

RSVP to FFSOWARDS@aol.com or call 937-779-1646 on or before August 1.

7th Annual Veterans Golf Outing Aug. 12

The 7th Annual Veterans Golf Outing Sgt. Morris Newton Memorial hosted by the Highland County Honor Guard and Hillsboro Elks 361 is scheduled for Sunday August 12 at the Elks Golf Course in Hillsboro.

A memorial service is scheduled for 12 p.m. and tee times are set for 1 p.m.

The Veterans open foursome, Open foursome and all female foursome events will occur simultaneously. Cost per team is $200 and mens, womens and senior tees will be available.

The cost to sponsor a hole is $50. Sponsors and participants should make checks payable to the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard.

Participants and sponsors can sign up by calling the Elks Pro Shop at 937-393-3047. For more information or if you have questions about the event please call 937-393-3047.